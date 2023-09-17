35 toll gates abolished in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 35 toll gates across the State have been abolished by the Odisha government, an official notification said.

“With a view to provide hassle-free movement of vehicles and avoid traffic congestion on roads across the state, the government has been pleased to abolish all 35 toll gates on Works and RD department roads operated by Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OB&CC),” said a notification issued by the Works department on Saturday.

It is to be noted here that the decision to abolish the toll gates was taken after a proposal in this regard was approved by the Cabinet Meeting which met on September 15 under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.