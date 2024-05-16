Below Header Govt Ad

Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme will give you 7.5 percent interest, know eligibility and other details

By Subadh Nayak 0
Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme

The Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme is a new small savings scheme for women and girls. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced about the scheme during her Budget Speech 2023-24 with the aim to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The one-time scheme, which is available for two years from April 2023-March 2025, can be opened in the name of women or girls for two years at a fixed interest rate.

Here’s all you need to know about the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme:

Who can open:

  • By a woman for herself.
  • By the guardian on behalf of a minor girl.

Deposit:

  • Minimum of rupees one thousand and in multiple of rupees one hundred.
  • Maximum limit of rupees two lakh in an account or all account hold by an account holder.
  • A time gap of three months shall be maintained between the existing account and the opening of other account.

Interest:

  • Deposit shall eligible for 7.5 per cent interest per annum.
  • Interest will be compounded quarterly and credited in account and paid at the time of closure of account.
  • Account opened or deposit made in-contravention of rules will be eligible for interest @ PO Savings Account.

Withdrawal:

  • 40% withdrawal of eligible balance can be taken after one year from the date of account opening.

Pre-mature closure:

  • On the death of the account holder
  • On extreme compassionate ground (i) Life threatening decease of account holder (ii) death of the guardian on production of relevant documents.
    Note:-Scheme interest will be paid on principal amount.
  • After six months of account opening without mentioning any reason.
    Note:-Scheme interest less by 2 per cent will be paid e.g. 5.5%.

Maturity:

  • After two years from the date opening eligible balance will be paid to the depositor.

How to open account:

  • Submit Account Opening Form, KYC Document (Aadhaar and PAN card) , KYC form for new account holder, Pay-in-Slip alongwith deposit amount/cheque at nearest post office.

Click here to read the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme notification.

Click here for the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme form.

(Soruce: indiapost.gov.in)

 
