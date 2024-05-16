Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme will give you 7.5 percent interest, know eligibility and other details

The Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme is a new small savings scheme for women and girls. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced about the scheme during her Budget Speech 2023-24 with the aim to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The one-time scheme, which is available for two years from April 2023-March 2025, can be opened in the name of women or girls for two years at a fixed interest rate.

Here’s all you need to know about the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme:

Who can open:

By a woman for herself.

By the guardian on behalf of a minor girl.

Deposit:

Minimum of rupees one thousand and in multiple of rupees one hundred.

Maximum limit of rupees two lakh in an account or all account hold by an account holder.

A time gap of three months shall be maintained between the existing account and the opening of other account.

Interest:

Deposit shall eligible for 7.5 per cent interest per annum.

Interest will be compounded quarterly and credited in account and paid at the time of closure of account.

Account opened or deposit made in-contravention of rules will be eligible for interest @ PO Savings Account.

Withdrawal:

40% withdrawal of eligible balance can be taken after one year from the date of account opening.

Pre-mature closure:

On the death of the account holder

On extreme compassionate ground (i) Life threatening decease of account holder (ii) death of the guardian on production of relevant documents.

Note:-Scheme interest will be paid on principal amount. After six months of account opening without mentioning any reason.

Note:-Scheme interest less by 2 per cent will be paid e.g. 5.5%.

Maturity:

After two years from the date opening eligible balance will be paid to the depositor.

How to open account:

Submit Account Opening Form, KYC Document (Aadhaar and PAN card) , KYC form for new account holder, Pay-in-Slip alongwith deposit amount/cheque at nearest post office.

Click here to read the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme notification.

Click here for the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme form.

(Soruce: indiapost.gov.in)