Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme will give you 7.5 percent interest, know eligibility and other details
The Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme is a new small savings scheme for women and girls. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced about the scheme during her Budget Speech 2023-24 with the aim to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The one-time scheme, which is available for two years from April 2023-March 2025, can be opened in the name of women or girls for two years at a fixed interest rate.
Here’s all you need to know about the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme:
Who can open:
- By a woman for herself.
- By the guardian on behalf of a minor girl.
Deposit:
- Minimum of rupees one thousand and in multiple of rupees one hundred.
- Maximum limit of rupees two lakh in an account or all account hold by an account holder.
- A time gap of three months shall be maintained between the existing account and the opening of other account.
Interest:
- Deposit shall eligible for 7.5 per cent interest per annum.
- Interest will be compounded quarterly and credited in account and paid at the time of closure of account.
- Account opened or deposit made in-contravention of rules will be eligible for interest @ PO Savings Account.
Withdrawal:
- 40% withdrawal of eligible balance can be taken after one year from the date of account opening.
Pre-mature closure:
- On the death of the account holder
- On extreme compassionate ground (i) Life threatening decease of account holder (ii) death of the guardian on production of relevant documents.
Note:-Scheme interest will be paid on principal amount.
- After six months of account opening without mentioning any reason.
Note:-Scheme interest less by 2 per cent will be paid e.g. 5.5%.
Maturity:
- After two years from the date opening eligible balance will be paid to the depositor.
How to open account:
- Submit Account Opening Form, KYC Document (Aadhaar and PAN card) , KYC form for new account holder, Pay-in-Slip alongwith deposit amount/cheque at nearest post office.
Click here to read the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme notification.
Click here for the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme form.
(Soruce: indiapost.gov.in)