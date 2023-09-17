Man hacked by elder bother for hacking mother & sister-in-law in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a man was reportedly hacked by his elder brother for hacking his mother and sister-in-law with a sharp weapon at Langaleswar village of Odisha’s Balasore district today.

According to reports, one Sushant Giri of the village had a heated argument with his mother Sabitri Giri for some unknown reason. Irate over the argument, he attacked Sabitri on her head with a sharp weapon. When Sushant’s sister-in-law rushed to help Sabitri, the accused attacked her too.

After hearing the loud cry of the two women, Sushant’s elder brother Gopal reached the spot and had an altercation with him. Fumed over Sushant’s action and words, Gopal also attacked him with a sharp weapon leaving him critically injured.

All the tree were rescued by the locals and were initially rushed to the Jaleswar Hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to the Balasore District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as their condition deteriorated further.

On being informed, Silang police reached the village and started an investigation by detaining Gopal for interrogation.

Also Read: Over 3400 Saplings Planted In Sikharchandi Hill Of Bhubaneswar