3 years RI and fine of Rs. 5,000 awarded to clerk in vigilance case in Odisha

Angul: Today Rajendra Kumar Das, Ex-Sr. Clerk (Retired), O/o ADMO (PH), Angul was awarded three years RI and fine of Rs. 5,000 in vigilance case in Odisha.

Reports say that Das who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul TR No.11/2013 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe.

It has been reported that, he was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe from a retired Para Medical Worker for processing and forwarding his pension paper for sanction.

The award and the conviction was given by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and fine of Rs. 5,000/- .

Further in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Rajendra Kumar Das, Ex-Sr. Clerk (Retired) following his conviction. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Niali Police Station ASI Arrested By Odisha Vigilance On Bribery Charges