3 special trains between Puri and Howrah for stranded passengers

Puri: In view of the derailment, train services are being affected in Bhadrak-Kharagpur Railway Section in Howrah-Chennai Main Line. Due to cancellation of trains, passengers from Puri to Howrah are expected to be stranded at Puri. To facilitate these passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to run three Special trains between Puri and Howrah.

02801 Puri Howrah Special from Puri will leave at 1900hrs (07.00p.m.) and will run via Jakhapura-Kendujhargarh-Dongoaposi-Kharagpur route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Harichandanpur, Keonjhargarh, Dongoaposi, Tata and Kharagpur between Puri and Howrah having Two Sleeper Class, Six Second Class Chair Car and Two Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches.

02803 Puri Howrah Special from Puri will leave at 2100hrs (09.00p.m.) and will run via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tata and Kharagpur between Puri and Howrah having 11 Second Class Seating, Two AC Chair Car, Two Chair Car and Two Guard cum Second Class Seating Coaches.

02805 Puri Howrah Special from Puri will leave at 2200hrs (10.00p.m.) and will run via Jakhapura-Kendujhargarh-Dongoaposi-Kharagpur route. This train will provide stoppages at Sakhigopal, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Harichandanpur, Keonjhargarh, Dongoaposi, Tata and Kharagpur between Puri and Howrah having Two MEMU Motor Car and Six MEMU Coaches.