Bhubaneswar: A team of 10 members from Odisha has been selected to participate in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge to be held in America. The Challenge is scheduled for April 15th this year.

A total of 87 teams will participate in the Challenge. The team from India is composed of students under the age of 19 and all are from Odisha. The team is led by Rishikesh Amit Nayak of Jagatsinghpur and one Vaishali Sharma is the mission director of the team.

The visit of the team from the State to NASA became possible due to the efforts of Anil Pradhan of Cuttack.

Similarly, Kailash Chandra Barik from Mayurbhanj, who once worked at the cycle shop of his father, is heading the team selected for Rover Manufacture. Similarly, Rina Bagh from Boudh district who worked at a welding shop in Bhubaneswar is now heading the welding works in the team.

The team will be making a human-powered rover for Mars and the moon. The team hopes to bring laurels for Odisha and make the State proud.