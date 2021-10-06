10 cartons of rotten eggs supplied to bakery unit seized in Cuttack, Driver detained

Cuttack: About 2400 rotten eggs which were being transported from Athagarh for being supplied to a bakery unit in Santa Sahi, here were seized by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the CMC officials and Food security squad intercepted a tempo carrying eggs near Khannagar traffic and conducted a raid. During the inspection, they seized 10 cartons of rotten eggs.

A total of 240 rotten eggs were found in one container. Around 2400 rotten eggs were carried in ten containers, informed CMC officials.

On being questioned, the driver of the vehicle informed that he was just carrying out the delivery assignment and he does not have idea about the rotten eggs.

Later, the driver has been detained for further questioning.

Also Read: