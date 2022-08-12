1 killed, 15 injured as bus overturns at Pipili Toll Gate in Odisha’s Puri district

Puri: In a tragic incident a passenger bus overturned near the Toll Gate at Pipili in Puri district of Odisha on Friday. Reportedly, one person died in this road mishap while 15 others sustained injury.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

As per reports, the bus set out from Bhubaneswar and was heading for Puri when it met the accident after hitting the road divider. Due to the impact of the hit the bus overturned.

Details report awaited.