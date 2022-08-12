1 killed 15 injured as bus overturns at Pipili Toll Gate

1 killed, 15 injured as bus overturns at Pipili Toll Gate in Odisha’s Puri district

Puri: In a tragic incident a passenger bus overturned near the Toll Gate at Pipili in Puri district of Odisha on Friday. Reportedly, one person died in this road mishap while 15 others sustained injury.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

As per reports, the bus set out from Bhubaneswar and was heading for Puri when it met the accident after hitting the road divider. Due to the impact of the hit the bus overturned.

Reportedly, one person died in this accident while 15 others sustained injury. The injured persons were taken to the hospital.

Details report awaited.

