Devi Subhadra to tie Rakhi to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra on Gamhapurnima today

Puri: Today is the holy Gamha Purnima day. And this day is the birthday of Lord Balabhadra. As per the rituals, Devi Subhadra will tie Rakhis to Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath on today’s pious occasion in Srimandira of Puri in Odisha.

Today is the birth day of Lord Balabhadra and hence special rituals are going on at Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple. Devi Subhadra will tie rakhis to Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra today. And for this the Patara Bisoi Servitor Jagannath Patra has made the rakhis.

As per reports, as many as four rakhis have been made out of Basunga pata for the bhujas of Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra. Even four garlands of areca nuts have also been made while two of each will be tied to the two siblings.

After the Patara Bisois of Srimandira will deposit the Rakhis at the Garada of Srimandira, these will be tied to the idols at the prescribed time.

Today the birthday rituals of Lord Balabhadra will be held in Srimandira. After madhyanha dhupa mangalarpana will be held and then special rituals will be performed. Chakraraj Sudarshan will be taken to Markanda pond in a palanquin. There a miniature idol of Lord Balabhadra will be made with clay and the birth rituals will be held there.