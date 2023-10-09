World Cup 2023: New Zealand make 322/7 in 50 overs in match against Netherlands

New Delhi: In the World Cup 2023, today in the match between New Zealand vs Netherlands, New Zealand made 322/7 in 50 overs against Netherlands.

After the toss, New Zealand were invited to bat first in the World Cup encounter in Hyderabad. Importantly, Netherlands earned three consecutive maiden overs in bowling, following which Devon Conway and Will Young got into action.

The pair added 67 runs in 12 overs. Then, Conway got out while Young continued and added 84 runs with Rachin Ravindra for the second wicket. He got out at 70(80) against Paul van Meekeren.

Ravindra also did his half-century. However, Daryl Mitchell got stuck at 48(47).