Team India reaches Florida for last T20Is against West Indies

Indian cricket team has arrived in Florida for the final leg of their West Indies tour. The team led by Hardik Pandya landed at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Thursday morning. After a victorious 3rd T20I, the team is set to play the 4th and 5th T20Is at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on August 13 and 14.

The mood was upbeat as Indian players made their way from Guyana to Florida. Yuzvendra Chahal welcomed the team to Miami, reflecting the excitement among players for the upcoming matches.

The series was kept alive by India’s win in the 3rd T20I after losing the initial two matches against West Indies.

India boasts a strong record in Florida, winning 4 out of 6 matches at the venue, except for their first game there in 2016, which ended in defeat.

Suryakumar Yadav’s outstanding performance stole the spotlight in the last match. He hammered 83 runs off 44 balls, driving India to a crucial seven-wicket victory. His aggressive style and ability to score boundaries under pressure were instrumental in chasing down West Indies’ target of 160 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill faced early dismissals with scores of 1 and 6. Meanwhile, middle-order batsmen, especially Tilak Varma played a crucial role. Varma’s composed 49 runs off 37 balls complemented Yadav’s aggression, helping India seal the victory in 17.5 overs.

Indian bowlers also played a significant role, with Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket haul limiting West Indies’ scoring. Rovman Powell’s quick 40 not out off 19 balls couldn’t rescue his team from defeat.

This victory marked a stark turnaround from India’s earlier performances in the series. The first match saw them fall short by four runs, and the second T20I ended in a two-wicket loss to West Indies.