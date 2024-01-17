Sania Mirza reignites rumours of divorce with Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has reignited the rumours divorce with former captain of Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza took to her official Instagram handle and posted an image reflecting on the challenges of both marriage and divorce.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” the post read.

Since 2022, many times rumours of their divorce has come to the fore. Meanwhile, recently Sania and Shoaib shared a joyous moment celebrating their son Izhaan’s success in a swimming competition.