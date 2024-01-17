Wish you were with us: Jasprit Bumrah shares heartfelt note for his late father

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah penned a heartfelt note for his late father where he said that he remembers him with happy memories.

Jasprit Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of his father holding toddler Bumrah. The post has been accompanied with a caption where Bumrah said that his father’s void will always be felt in his life, wishing he was there with him and his family.

“Your void was always felt in our lives and since I have become a father myself I realised what a father’s emotion is and what I had missed in my life. As we remember you with happy memories I wish you were with us dad,” Bumrah posted on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was rested for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Reportedly, he will be making a return for India when they take on England in a five-match home Test series.

The first match of the series against England will be played from January 25 to 29 in Hyderabad. While, the second match will be played in Vizag from February 2 to 6.