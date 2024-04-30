IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav returns as Lucknow elect to bowl against Mumbai

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Mayank Yadav returned to the Lucknow team replacing Yash Thakur, as Quinton de Kock missed out due to finger injury. Arshin Kulkarni and Ashton Turner were also included in the Lucknow playing XI. Mumbai Indians have made no changes in their XI.

LSG captain KL Rahul said, “We will bowl first. Wicket looks good, want to put their batters under pressure and look to chase it. We’ll try to stay as balanced as possible. Need to come out and put up show. We have had a few good victories. Few changes, Quinton misses out. Kulkarni is in the team. Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury.”

MI captain Hardik Pandya said “Looks alright. Looks a slower surface, let’s see how it plays. We know that all games are do or die. Need to focus on one game at a time. I think everytime we have backed our playing XI. The injuries have cost us. Crucial players are all secured. It’s a long tournament, we have believed in all our players every time we have played.”

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians : Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Substitutes: Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Substitutes: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad