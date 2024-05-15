Odisha Vigilance arrests RI and Amin on bribery charges

Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Sudarsan Nayak, the RI of Keyarbanka and Umakanta Behera, the Amin of Mahakalapada Tahasil of the Kendrapara on charges of bribery.

Based on an input received on Toll Free Number 1064, the Vigilance officials apprehended for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 2,000 from a complainant to release his demarcation report of land.

For last one month, complainant had been requesting Nayak and Behera to release the demarcation report of his land. But, Nayak & Behera were demanding bribe Rs 2,000 to release the said report. Complainant being a poor man was not able to pay the demanded bribe. Hence, finding no other means, complainant alleged before Vigilance Authority about his harassment over tollfree No.1064 of Odisha Vigilance.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today, where in the accused persons were caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance behind the office of Mahakalapada Tahasil for demand and acceptance of undue advantage from the complainant.

As per the direction of the RI, the Amin received the bribe amount from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Behera, Amin and seized in presence of witnesses.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the Government quarter of Nayak at Marsaghai, Kendrapara, rented residential house of Behera at Bina Mess, College Chhak, Mahakalapada, his parental house at village Kandia, Rajkanika, Kendrapara, rented house at Jajpur town where his spouse is staying and his office room.

Both the accused persons were forwarded to the Court fatter their arrest.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.12 dated 14.05.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

