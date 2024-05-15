General Observers review poll preparedness in Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: General Observers for Mayurbhanj held a review meeting to oversee the poll preparation put together by the District administration for conducting the upcoming Simultaneous General Election scheduled to be held in Mayurbhanj district on May 25.

The review meeting was held at the Conference hall of the Collectorate OSWAN hall and was jointly presided over by General Observers Armstrong Pame, and Dr Om Prakash, assigned for Mayurbhanj.

In this review meeting, District Election Officer & Collector Dattaterya Bhau Saheb Shinde, presented all information related to the election preparation of the district, while Additional District Magistrate, Udaya Kumar Mohapatra explained the poll preparedness work done by the district Administration through power point presentation to the General Observers.

Meanwhile, Superintended of Police, S. Sushree, discussed all matters related to security & police work done during polls with both the General Observers.

As per reports given by the district administration, the General Observers took account of all aspects of preparedness especially Voter Access to Polling, Location and Condition of Booths, EVM Preparation, Training to Polling Officers/ Sector Officers/Micro Observers, Election Expenses Management, C-Vigil Report, MCMC Report, Postal Ballot, Home Voting, illegal drugs, seizure of money in sensitive Booth, Police deployment, Required Police Force, Flying Squad and SST.

With the reports presented by the Collector Shinde, the General Observers expressed their satisfaction opining the preparation to be up to the mark and hoped that the simultaneous General Election to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be held on the 25th of this month & 1st of June will be conducted in a completely free, fair and peaceful manner.

Among others, Returning Officer and Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallick, Uday Kumar Mohapatra, Sub-Collector Ishwar Chandra Naik, Returning Officer and Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallik, ASP, Uma Sahnkar Moaharana, L. D. M. Shiv Prasad Chowdhury, Deputy Collector Basundhara Bhitria, Deputy Collector Shraddha Suman, Deputy Collector Dr. Shubhankari Dash, eputy Collector, Biswajit Panda, Deputy Collector (Election) Durga Charan Murmu Murmu, and District Information and Public Relations Officer Mr. Abinash Pani were present in this meeting.