Whale comes up to boat, tourists happily pet, watch viral video

Nature is amazing. Sometimes it allows people to enjoy the beauty of flora and fauna. Such a rare opportunity was availed by a few tourists recently as they got to literally touch and pet huge whales from their boat. And like kids the whales allowed them to touch. The video of the incident was later posted to social media which went viral within no time.

X user ‘Mirthful Moments’ shared the video on the handle @moment_mirthful only an hour before, and the video has managed to garner a lot of views. The caption of the post reads, “Whales gently approaching this boat.”

In the video we can see that two giant whales approach near a boat. The excited tourists then try to touch them and luckily one of the whales allows them to do so. They are seen happily petting the big fish. And within some time the whales then move out into the deep water.

Watch the video here: