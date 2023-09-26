India Clinches Historic Gold in Dressage at Asian Games 2023; Total Medal Tally Reaches 14 on Day 3

Hangzhou: In a momentous achievement, India secured its first gold medal of the day at the Asian Games 2023 in the Equestrian Dressage Team Event. The quartet of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Vipul Chheda, and Anush Agarwalla exhibited exceptional performance, triumphing over formidable opponents like China and Hong Kong, China. The team scored a cumulative total of 209.205, claiming the gold medal.

The day commenced with Neha Thakur setting the pace, clinching a silver in sailing, setting the tone for India’s medal quest. Eabad Ali further bolstered the sailing medal tally by securing a bronze.

Despite some setbacks in shooting and fencing events, India’s enthusiasm remained undeterred. Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita, although narrowly missing out on the bronze, demonstrated tremendous grit in the 10m air rifle mixed event. Fencer Bhavani Devi fought valiantly but faced a 7-15 defeat in the women’s sabre quarterfinals against China’s Shao Yuqi.

The Indian men’s hockey team showcased a dominating performance, overwhelming Singapore with an impressive 16-1 victory in the Pool A match. Meanwhile, India triumphed over Pakistan in the women’s squash team event and achieved a new Indian record for best timings in the 4x100m medley team swimming, securing a spot in the finals.

Later in the day, boxer Sachin Siwach commenced his journey with a resounding 5-0 victory over Indonesia’s Asir Udin, progressing to the round-of-16.

The ongoing events showcased India’s diverse sporting talent, highlighting the nation’s determination to excel at the Asian Games 2023.

