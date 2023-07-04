Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez reaches Kolkata International Airport

World Cup Golden Glove winner, Argentina Football team’s and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrived at Kolkata airport.

Sports
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Golden glove winner

Kolkata (ANI): World Cup Golden Glove winner, Argentina Football team’s and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrived at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on July 3.

Upon arrival in Kolkata, he received a warm welcome from supporters and fans. “I am really excited, feeling great. It was a dream (coming to India). I had promised to come to India, I am happy to be here. India is a beautiful country,” said Martinez.

He will be in the city from July 3 to July 6 for a number of events, including meet-and-greets, a discussion with school children at Santosh Mitra Square.

He will be present at the event of and the opening of gates at the Mohun Bagan Club with the celebrated names such as Pele, Diego Maradona, and Garfield Sobers. Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate on July 4.

