Chelsea completes signing of France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

Chelsea Football Club has made a significant move in the transfer market by securing the services of French international defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco. The 25-year-old player has penned a six-year contract with the Blues, in a deal reportedly worth £38.6 million ($49 million).

Disasi, who boasts an impressive record of 130 appearances in Ligue 1, has also represented France four times and was part of their squad during the previous World Cup. Chelsea’s decision to pursue a center-back was motivated by Wesley Fofana’s unfortunate knee injury.

Upon his arrival, Axel expressed his excitement, stating, “I am so happy to be here, at this big club. I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and hope to achieve very big things here, to win titles. I will do everything to achieve those objectives. If I speak about my future, I am very ambitious and can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans.”

The signing of Axel Disasi is part of Chelsea’s ongoing squad overhaul following a disappointing Premier League season, their worst in almost three decades. He joins a list of summer acquisitions for the club, which includes Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel, and Diego Moreira.

Additionally, Chelsea has reportedly reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to bring in goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Blues are set to kick off their new campaign on August 13 at home, facing Liverpool in what promises to be an exciting start to the season.