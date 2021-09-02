Amit Rohitdas joins as sports officer of East Coast Railway

Bhubaneswar: Amit Rohidas, a key member of the Indian National Men’s Hockey team, which recently won Bronze medal in Hockey, defeating Germany, at the Tokyo Olympics, has joined East Coast Railway as Senior Sports Officer.

Earlier, Amit Rohidas, who is a native of Saunamara village in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, was working in Western Railway as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Sports.

East Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhushan, and President General Secretary of East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) congratulated him at Rail Sadan for his new joining. His joining will definitely motivate players in all sports disciplines, they hoped.

Rohidas started playing hockey in his village and joined the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela in 2004. He was selected in the national junior team in 2009.

Rohidas was selected in the senior squad for the 2013 Asia Cup in Ipoh where the Indian team won the silver medal. He made a comeback to the Indian side in 2017 and since then he has been representing the country.