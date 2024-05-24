Below Header Govt Ad

Saranjit Singh appointed Vice Chancellor of KIIT-DU

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: Professor Saranjit Singh has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University. The notification for the selection of the Vice-Chancellor was published following due procedure and thorough scrutiny.

In the final stage, Prof. Singh’s name was submitted to the Chancellor of KIIT-DU, Ashok Parija. Considering all aspects, including teaching and administrative experience, the Chancellor appointed Prof. Singh as the Vice-Chancellor of KIIT-DU.

Since its inception, KIIT-DU has had distinguished academicians and scientists as Vice-Chancellors.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, congratulated Professor Singh and expressed hope that KIIT-DU will achieve greater success under his leadership. Prof. Singh is the 11th VC of KIIT DU.

“I am happy to welcome Dr. Saranjit Singh as the Vice-Chancellor of KIIT, confirmed today as per UGC guidelines. Wishing him a successful tenure. He brings dynamic expertise in administration, academics, corporate and international relations, and industry-institute interface,” Samanta said on his X handle.

