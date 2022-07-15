SEBI Recruitment 2022: Online application for several vacancies begins, apply now

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications from Indian citizens for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Information Technology Stream.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website www.sebi.gov.in till July 31, 2022.

Vacancy details:

Important dates:

On-Line Application and Payment of fee On-Line: July 14, 2022 to July 31, 2022

Availability of Call Letters on SEBI website (for On-Line Examinations): Will be intimated by email/SMS

Phase I On-Line Examination and Paper 1 of Phase II examination: August 27, 2022

Paper 2 of Phase II examination: September 24, 2022

Phase III Interview: Dates will be intimated

Name and number of posts:

Assistant Manager: 24

Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: Rs 1000

SC/ ST/ PwBD: Rs 100

Pay scale:

The pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs, 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

How to apply

Candidates are required to apply On-Line through the website www.sebi.gov.in from July 14, 2022 to July 31, 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates need not submit the system generated print out of the ON-LINE application to SEBI’s office.

Click here to read SEBI Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Recruitment 2022