NCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 700 Apprentice posts, Official notification released

Candidates willing to apply for apprenticeship at NCL are to check their eligibility and submit their online applications before August 03.

The NCL (Northern Coalfields Limited) is looking for interested candidates for different apprentice posts. A total of 700 vacancies are available. An official notification on the same has been released. Interested candidates are to submit their applications online. The last date for the submission of online applications is August 3, 2023. For further details check below:

NCL Recruitment 2023 Important dates

  • Notification release date: July 10, 2023
  • Starting date for submission of online applications: July 20, 2023
  • Closing date for submission of online applications: August 03, 2023

NCL Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Graduate and Diploma Apprentice posts

  • Bachelor of Computer Application: 25
  • Bachelor Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 13
  • Bachelor of Pharmacy: 20
  • Bachelor of Commerce: 30
  • Bachelor of Science: 44
  • Bachelor of Electrical Engineering: 72
  • Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering: 91
  • Bachelor of Mining Engineering: 83
  • Bachelor of Computer Science & Engineering: 02
  • Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 13
  • Diploma in Electrical Engineering: 90
  • Diploma in Mechanical Engineering: 103
  • Diploma in Mining Engineering: 114
Total: 700 posts

NCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility and Age Limit

  • Interested candidates should hold their Graduate/Diploma/B.Tech/B.E in relevant disciplines
  • For detailed information, candidates can check the official notification
  • Minimum age limit for applying: 18 years
  • Maximum age limit for applying: 26 years

NCL Recruitment 2023 Selection Process and Application Fee

  • The final selection of the candidates will be done based on a Personal interview and their merit
  • NCL is NOT charging any fee for submitting the application

Important links

  • To visit the official NCL website, click here
  • To visit the career section of the website, click here
  • To view the official notification, click here
