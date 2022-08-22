IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 6932 vacancies, Apply now

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting a recruitment drive for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee posts for the year 2023-24. The application process is going to end today that is August 22. So, the bank job aspirants who have not applied for the job vacancies yet should hurry and apply for the posts via online from the official website– ibps.in. IBPs is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 6932 vacancies.

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is expected to be held in October 2022 or November 2022.

Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks listed at (A) as a Probationary Officer/Management Trainee or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRPPO/MT-XII).

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of application: August 1, 2022

Last date of application: August 22, 2022

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Bank of India: 535

Canara Bank: 2500

Punjab National Bank: 500

Punjab & Sind Bank: 253

UCO Bank: 550

Union Bank of India: 2094

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a graduate degree in any field from a university recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 30 years

A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive) .

Here’s how you can apply for IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website at www.ibps.in.

Click on the apply link on the homepage.

Fill and Submit the application form.

Take out a printout of the application form for future reference.

You can check more details by here

Click Here For Online Application Form

Click Here for Official Notification Download