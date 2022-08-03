IBPS PO recruitment 2022: Notification out for 6432 vacancies, Apply now

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee posts in various banks of India. The registration for IBPS PO Exam for the year 2022-23 has already started on its website i.e. ibps. in.

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in October 2022 / November 2022.

Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks listed at (A) as a Probationary Officer/Management Trainee or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRPPO/MT-XII).

A total pf 6432 vacancies will be filled for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts for filling up 6 Public Sector Banks. Canara Bank has the highest number of vacancies with 2500 Posts followed by Union Bank of India with 2094 Posts. The candidates can check more details related to vacancy, eligibility, selection etc. for IBPS PO 2022 Recruitment below:

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total posts-

Bank of India: 535

Canara Bank: 2500

Punjab National Bank: 500

Punjab & Sind Bank: 253

UCO Bank: 550

Union Bank of India: 2094

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of application: August 1, 2022

Last date of application: August 22, 2022

IBPS PO PET date 2022: September/ October 2022

Prelims Exam date 2022: 15, 16 and 22 October 2022

Admit Card date 2022: October 2022

Result date 2022: November 2022

Mains Exam date 2022: 26 November 2022

Mains Admit card date 2022: November 2022

Mains Result date 2022: November 2022

Interview date 2022: January/ February 2023

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO Age Limit

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 30 years

A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive) .

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Selection Details

The selection of candidates will be done through:

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Exam IBPS PO 2022 Mains Exam IBPS PO 2022 Interview

How to Apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online only from 02.08.2022 to 22.08.2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form containing fee payment details. Please note that if the same cannot be generated then the online transactions may not have been successful.

Application fee

SC/ST/PWBD candidates – Rs 175

Other – Rs 850

Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.

