C-DAC Recruitment 2023: Notification out for over 280 vacancies; How to apply

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for positions at all levels in centres and locations across India. The online registration for application started on September 30, 2023, and will end at 6 p.m. on October 20, 2023.

A total of 281 vacancies will be filled for the mentioned positions with the recruitment drive.

Check more details below:

C-DAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total- 281

Project Assistant-35

Project Associate/Jr. Field Application Engineer-4

Project Engineer (Patents) – 2

Project Engineer/field Application Engineer -150

Project Manager/ Programme Manager/Program Delivery Manager/ Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service &Outreach(PS&O) Manager-25

Project Officer (outreach & Placement)- 1

Project Support staff(Accounts)-2

Project Support Staff (Hindi Section)-1

Project Support Staff (HRD)-3

Project Technician-8

Senior Project Engineer/ Module Lead / Project Lead/ Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Ofiicer- 50

C-DAC Recruitment 2023: Pay scale

Selected candidates will receive a monthly remuneration of up to 22.9 LPA.

Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for the vacancies should have qualified from an ICTE/UGC-approved college/Institute or recognized University.

In case any University/Institution or college is following an evaluation system of CGPA/DGPA/OGPA or letter grade, wherever applicable, it is mandatory for the candidate to submit proof of Percentage (%) issued by the university/Institution/College and awarded class along with the degree certificate.

Age limit

The selected individuals’ ages should range from 30 to 50 years old, depending on the position.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted as per the written test performance. The initial screening will be based on the academic records and other factors disclosed in the online application, and only screened-in individuals will be considered for the next round of selection.

Shortlisted candidates may be assigned to another project based on organisational needs.

Tenure

The roles/requirements are only available on a contract basis with consolidated pay, initially for up to three years or until the project is completed, whichever comes first.

How to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2023

Candidates who are interested and prepared may apply online and upload their resume in PDF format as well as a scanned photograph via the official website of C-DAC. No hard copies or printed applications will be accepted. Applications received after the deadline will be rejected. The last date of application is October 20, 2023.