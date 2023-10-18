Watch: Zomato model in Indore, video goes viral

New Delhi: A Zomato model was recently seen in a video riding in public a stylish bike on the roads of Indore with a Zomato printed box on her shoulder.

The beautiful girl was seen riding the bike without a helmet. The video was posted on social media and it earned controversy while netizens came up with different statements.

An X user going by the name Rajiv Mehta shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll…”

However, as the video went viral on the internet, Deepinder Goyal clarified and mentioned in an X post that the Zomato has nothing to do with this incident. In the post he said that they don’t endorse helmet-less biking. Besides, he claimed that they don’t have an Indore Marketing Head.

Deepinder Goyal answered to the post shared by Rajiv Mehta and wrote, “Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don’t endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don’t have a “Indore Marketing Head”. This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food – we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic.”

The video earned a lot of comments.

“Zomato doesn’t care for the safety of the delivery person. Forcing the model to drive without helmet. Challan toh banta hai idhar,” commented an user.

“There is literally only one person seen with a helmet in the video, though,” Another user commented.

“Women is the biggest marketing Tool Now a Days From Education To Corporate!” said anther user.

“Yes, Indeed great marketing sans Helmet!” commented another user.

“The increasing number of influencers prioritizing engagement at any cost is worrisome. Establishing dedicated misinformation teams in major companies is imperative. Furthermore, legal action should be taken against the person who fabricated the story about the ‘Zomato Marketing…”, another comment to the video reads.

Watch the video here: