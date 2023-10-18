6 feet long python rescued from car engine in Delhi, watch

New Delhi: A 6 feet long python was rescued from a car engine in Delhi on Wednesday. After more than half an hour of careful effort, the snake was safely rescued and it was later handed over to the Forest officials.

As per reports, a massive python was found taking refuge in a car in South Delhi area. After knowing about presence of the huge reptile in his car, the car owner reached out to Wildlife SOS for urgent assistance. Within no time a well-trained team arrived at the scene. They worked in coordination with the Police and forest officials and rescued the snake from inside the car.

It was seen that the snake was hiding near the engine area. This the rescuers knew after a meticulous operation, crawling under the car. The snake was rescued and was handed over to the Forest Department officials.

Watch the video here: