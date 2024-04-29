WATCH: Indian farmer takes selfie with leopard, internet reacts

A video that has gone viral today, shows an Indian farmer taking a selfie with a leopard in a cool and composed manner, netizens have reacted to it. Many instances have been seen of people clicking selfies with the wild animals but this video is shocking indeed.

It has been seen in this particular video that, a farmer fearlessly walks near a leopard and casually takes out his phone from the trouser pocket and clicks a selfie and then checks the angle and recaptures the moment with the big cat again. The entire act is done in a very nonchalant manner.

The video has been shared on X (formerly twitter) handle of ‘Amazing Nature’ a verified X handle. The video was shared with the caption, “Farmer in India took a selfie with a leopard that entered his field…”

Users have shared various hilarious comment such as, Nadir C a verified user wrote, “Tigers really are just big house cats” and shared the video of a tiger being caressed just like a house pet.

Javed Awan another verified user has shared a photo of a leopard biting a man and written, “After selfie” and shared three emoticons of laughter.

Another user verified by X called alubarika has written, “But wth? How bold of him to stand close to a leopard or the leopard is domesticated?”

However it seems from the video as if the leopard has been domesticated of hypnotized by the Indian farmer who is taking the selfie. Because it is seen to be posing for the selfie without any reaction.

