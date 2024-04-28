WATCH: Viral video of women singing and dancing inside metro leaves internet in splits

Viral dance videos are nothing new in today’s digital world. Every now and then, we keep coming across videos that garner different sorts of reactions from the internet. While some receive the well deserved appreciation, others go viral for all the wrong reasons. Now in a viral video, a group of women turn heads with their performance inside the Delhi metro.

The viral video of the women singing and dancing inside the Delhi metro received mixed reactions from the netizens. The short clip shows the women singing and humming to traditional music inside the ladies’ coach of a metro train. Apart from which, some of them were also seen dancing to music beats. Despite the confined space inside the coach, there was no confinement in the enthusiasm of the ladies.

Further into the video, one of the woman passengers was seen encouraging the impromptu dance and music session inside the metro.

The short video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘@snaxxy555.’ The video was posted along with the caption that read, “Delhi metro mein apka swagat hai.” Take a look at the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi singh (@snaxxy555)



Since getting shared on April 17, the clip of the women singing and dancing inside the metro in Delhi has fetched about 5.7 million views. Apart from which, the viral video has also garnered above 215k likes and thousands of comments.

Some of the comments on the video included: “Guys chill..enjoy this as this is our last generation…now we wouldn’t be able to see anymore,” “Ladies Sangeet Coach,” and “Beautifully incredible culture of India,” among others.