Youtuber defines Toilet Spray as “Mankind’s Best Invention”

Croatian-born Serbian YouTuber and social media influencer, David Vujanic has been amazed by the discovery of a handheld toilet jet spray in Qatar.

According to sources, he conveyed that, “This sprays are very useful” and was astonished that it is not being used by the western countries. He also concluded his statement by saying that “This is the best and a very helpful thing to come across.”

The YouTuber termed it as the “best thing ever” by posting it on his Twitter handle with a caption, “Been using the toilet bum shower thing in Qatar for a month… I’m shocked that we only use toilet paper in the United Kingdom and Europe. “This is the best thing ever, man.”

Here’s a tweet with the incredible caption:

Been using the toilet bum shower thing in qatar for a month…I am absolutely horrified we only use toilet paper in the Uk/Europe. This is the best thing ever man. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) December 14, 2022

So far, the post has garnered 63k likes and tons of comments. Impressed by the exceptional tweet netizens flocked to their comment sections with their funny reactions.

Here’s how others commented:

