World’s oldest animal tortoise Jonathan celebrates 191st birthday

World’s oldest living animal, a tortoise named Jonathan has reportedly celebrated its 191st birthday recently. The guinnessworldrecords posted a video recently on Instagram about this oldest tortoise that is believed to have been born in 1832, though he could potentially be even older as per reports.

The caption of the said post on Instagram reads, “Oldest living land animal Jonathan the tortoise is 191 years old.”

Jonathan’s above mentioned age is calculated on the basis that it was a fully mature tortoise when it was brought to St. Helena from Seychelles in 1882 as a gift to it’s the then-governor. The video posted by the Guinness Book has an old photo that is said to be taken around 1882 where the fully grown Jonathan can be seen grazing on grass at the governors’ residence called Plantation House.

Reportedly, Jonathan is living there since then.