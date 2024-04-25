What is “Miss AI” contest? World’s first beauty pageant for Artificial Intelligence

In a time where AI (Artificial Intelligence) has entered into every profession and field, why should AI models refrain from contesting in beauty pageants? The World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) is all set to host a beauty pageant for AI models, which goes by the name “Miss AI contest.”

The main objective of WAICA is to recognize and encourage the achievements of AI creators across the globe. Taking a step for the same, they have now announced the “Miss AI contest.” If that was not all, the top three contestants of the pageant will get prizes worth up to 20k dollars.

People who handle AI models can get themselves registered at the given website. As per the information received, the registration process has already commenced from April 14.

Notably, the contestants will be judged based on three criteria; Beauty, Tech, and Social clout. For beauty, the classical elements of poise, attitude, and answers to questions will be judged. For the Technology part, the contestants will be evaluated for their skill and implementation of AI tools. This includes the prompts given and outputs received too. Lastly, the AI contestants will be evaluated based on their engagement with their fans on social media platforms.

Now another interesting fact about the ‘Miss AI’ contest is the judges’ panel. There will be a total of 4 panelists to evaluate the models. Now interestingly, two of them will be AI models themselves. Them being, Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini. Notably, both the AI models enjoy a 100k+ engagement on Fanvue.

The remaining two panelists will be Andrew Block and Sally-Ann Fawcett. From what is known to us, the Miss AI pageant could be held by the end of this month. Moreover, it is likely that the results be announced later on May 10.

