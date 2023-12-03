Jodhpur shop owner claims flame used for heating milk running since 1949, watch

New Delhi: A shop owner from Jodhpur of Rajasthan has reportedly claimed that the flame at his shop that is used for heating the milk has been running since 1949. That means as per the claim the said flame is burning for approximately last 75 years. News Agency ANI posted a video in an X post recently that has gone viral.

In the video we can see owner of the shop Vipul Nikub saying that his grandfather started this in 1949 and the flame is continuing since then. The shop keeps running for 22 to 24 hours every day.

This is the third generation working here, the owner added.

Posted on December 2, the post has so far amassed a huge number of views to the tune of 42.4k.

However, netizens could not believe the claim as they pointed out that during the Covid pandemic lock down how the shop continued to run the shop and the flame.

“How is it possible? Wasn’t this shop closed during the COVID Lockdown?” asked a user in the comment box.

Covid main kaunse chicha aaye the jalane ke liye, commented another user. “Kuch bhi”, quipped another user in the comment box.

Yet, some other users also praised the shop. A user commented, “odhpurite knows the taste of this. He is absolutely right.”

“Corona main bhi chalti thi dukan,” (the shop was also running during Corona), commented another user.

Watch the video here: