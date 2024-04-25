Jharkhand on high alert after bird flu outbreak, around 2196 birds culled

Ranchi: A massive bird flu outbreak has hit Jharkhand and an alert hass been issued in state capital Ranchi.

The Jharkhand government issued a warning following the detection of bird flu, also called Avian flu cases at a state-operated poultry farm in Ranchi. As many as 2,196 birds including 1,745 chickens were culled and hundreds of eggs were also destroyed at the Regional Poultry Farm in Hotwar.

The government has banned the sale of chicken, eggs and birds in a radius of 1 kilometre area from the place of outbreak of the bird flu.

Samples were sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and the presence of the H5N1, a virus that causes diseases in birds were confirmed in the sample.

Later, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has directed the state to implement comprehensive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The Animal Husbandry Department has issued an advisory urging the public to report any sightings of deceased birds promptly.