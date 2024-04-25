Group clash in Kendrapara of Odisha during election campaign, 2 critical

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
group clash in kendrapara

Kendrapara: There has been a major group clash in Kendrapara district of Odisha during the election campaigning, said reports on Thursday. According to reports, there has been a major chaos during the election campaign procession.

Sources say, BJP candidate Baijayant Panda who is contesting the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, and Sumant Ghadei MLA candidate from Mahanga, came in a procession on Wednesday evening to seek public support when the incident took place.

Both candidates were taken in a procession along with party workers from Kurujanga panchayat, said reports. However, it was seen that there was a ruckus about parking in Podamari. During this commotion, two youths were critically injured. The local police rushed to the spot and manged to restore peace. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

