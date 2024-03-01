Woman marries sister’s husband at mass wedding to claim government scheme benefits n UP

Jhansi: A woman allegedly got married to her sister’s husband at a mass wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. Reportedly, she took such a step in order to claim the benefits of a government scheme.

According to reports, the woman married to her sister’s husband with her family’s consent after the man whom she was supposed to tie the knot did not show up at the wedding venue.

The woman, identified as Khusi, took part in the mass wedding and tied knot with her brother-in-law in order to get the benefits of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage scheme.

As per the reports, the mass marriage was conducted on Tuesday, where a total of 12 couples got married.

It is worth mentioning here that under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage scheme, a couple will be give Rs 51,000 of which, Rs 35,000 will be sent ti the bride’s bank account. While Rs 10,000 is given to be used for gifts to the couple and Rs 6,000 for arranging the ceremony.

After the incident came to the fore, District Social Welfare Officer Lalita Yadav said that an investigation has been ordered into the issue and action will be taken if the woman and man are found guilty. Reportedly, all the gifts and other material have been taken back from Khusi.

It is worth mentioning here that this is not the first time people have been caught faking marriage in UP to claim the benefits of the government schemes. Earlier, a video of a mass wedding where many brides were seen garlanding themselves went viral over the internet.

After the clip went viral, a probe was initiated. However, the investigation revealed that the mass wedding was held at Maniyar Inter College in UP’s Balia district on January 25.