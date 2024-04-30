500 miles away from home, lost cat found safe after being shipped in Amazon returns package

Cat-mom Carrie Clark was rather astonished after she got a call regarding her missing cat, Galena. Over the call, she was informed that her missing cat was found 500 miles away from her home in Utah.

Clark received the call on April 17, about a week after her furry pet went missing. Turns out that the lost cat had accidently got itself into an amazon box, which was waiting to be returned. The small package with five pairs of steel-toed boots, made negligible difference with Galena in it. Due to which, the owner couple of the cat were not able to realize that Galena was inside the box when they returned it.

Rather surprisingly, the pet-cat Galena was able to make it through the 500-mile journey to an Amazon warehouse in California. It is likely that here was a tiny opening or a hole in the box that allowed Oxygen into the box. This helped Galena to survive the distance.

Amazon employee Brandy Hunter discovered the furry being inside the returns package. A veterinarian was called in to check on the little creature. She was able to identify Galena through the microchip on her, and contacted Carrie. She also said that Galena was to be in her care until it was returned safely.

Interesting to mention, Galena lived for days together inside a box, in a trailer which waited with Amazon packets to be returned. After spending days inside the Amazon packet, the lost cat reunited with its owners one day later. Carrie Clark, along with her husband, immediately arrived in California to their furry friend. Clark called the reunion, a “miraculous” moment.