AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield can cause rare side-effect TTS, company admits in Court

New Delhi: In a shocking development, AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield can cause rare side-effect TTS, the company has admitted in Court. According to reports, the company that made the Covid vaccine Covishield, has been involved in a legal action that alleged that this Covid vaccine has led to several deaths and serious injury.

A suit was filed against the company by a man identified as Jamie Scott. The man claimed that after getting the vaccination shot in April 2021, there was a blood clot and a bleed on his brain, which resulted in a permanent brain damage.

The company has been fighting this legal battle and has recently admitted in the United Kingdom High Court that the Covishield can cause rare side-effect of TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) that is blood clots (thrombosis) along with low platelet count (thrombocytopenia). Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) has emerged as a new adverse event following immunization in individuals vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine.

It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases can cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known.” The company further said that, “TTS can also occur in the absence of the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine).” Causation in any individual case will be a matter for expert evidence,” AstraZeneca added.

It is further worth mentioning here that, the High Court had received as many as 51 cases in this regard. The company has issued an apology in this regard and said that it shows its sympathy to anyone who has lost their loved ones or reported health problems.

The company AstraZeneca had partnered with the Serum Institute of India (SII), to provide the Covid vaccine to the Indian Government.

