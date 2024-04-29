Extreme heatwave grips Odisha: No relief till May 2

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that severe heatwave condition in Odisha will continue till May 2. The weather department has also issued red warning for different districts and advised the people to take precautionary measures to stay safe from the scorching heat.

For today (April 30), Red warning has been issued for districts including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda and Jajpur.

Likewise, orange heatwave alert has been issued for places including Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Yesterday, 12 places of Odisha recorded temperature of 43 degrees or more. The IMD’s evening bulletin showed that Angul was the hottest place in the state yesterday as it sizzled at a maximum (day) temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius, followed by Boudh with 44.1 degree Celsius and Baripada with 44 degree Celsius.

The other places where mercury touched the 43 degree Celsius mark are Nayagarh (43.7), Cuttack (43.7), Dhenkanal (43.6), Talcher (43.5), Titilagarh (43.5) and Malkangiri (43.5). The State capital city Bhubaneswar also boiled at a temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius.

Keeping weather condition in mind, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued following precautionary measures: