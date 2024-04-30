Jajpur: Mystery shrouds newly married woman’s death, family allege murder over dowry

Jajpur: A newly married woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Jajpur district yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Simarani, the wife of Dipak Kumar Nath of Malibag village under Korei police station limits of the district.

Simarani and Dipak, who were in a love relationship, got married around one and half a month ago. However, a few days after their marriage, Dipak and his family members alleged tortured Simarani over dowry demand.

Finding no way, Simarani had informed her family members about the demands of her husband and in-laws and the torture she was subjected to by them. Besides, the couple had some fights two day ago over some unknown reason.

However, shockingly Simarani was found dead yesterday and Dipak and her family members had allegedly taken her to the local hospital.

On the other hand, Simarani’s brother filed a case at the Korei police station alleging that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry demand.

Base on the complaint, cops rushed to the hospital and started an investigation into the matter after sending Simarani’s body for postmortem.

While, police have detained Dipak for interrogation, Simarani’s family members demanded his arrest and stringent action against him. Further probe is underway.