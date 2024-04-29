9 killed, over 20 injured as pick-up van hits truck in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed while over 20 people were injured after a pick-up van hit a truck in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the victims were returning in the pick-up van after attending a family function. Reportedly, on their way to home, the van collided with a truck parked by the roadside.

The deceased included three minor children, while all were identified as Bhuri Nishad, Neera Sahu, Geeta Sahu, Agniya Sahu, Khudbu Sahu, Madhu Sahu, Rikesh Nishad, and Twinkle Nishad.

Meanwhile, the locals present at the scene immediately rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. Reportedly, out of total, four people’s condition is said to be critical.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance, two people were killed after a bus and a truck had a head on collision in Odisha’s Sonepur district. The incident occurred near Haradkhol on National Highway (NH) number 57 of the district.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Dambrudhar Swain and Shriban Gaud. The deceased were driver and helper of the bus. Reportedly, the bus was en route to Cuttack from Jeypore, when the bus had a head on collision with a truck. Fortunately, 40 passenger on board escape narrowly.