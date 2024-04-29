Over 20 injured after bus overturns in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district

Jagatsinghpur: At least 20 people were injured after a bus overturned after falling from a bridge in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The incident occurred near a river bride under Balikuda police limits of the district.

According to sources, the bus carrying over 20 people including 10 women and 7 children was en route from a marriage function in Dhanurbelari to Budhisahi ofBalikuda. The injured were immediately rescued and were rushed to the nearby hospital.

After receiving information about the matter, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance today in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, over nine people were killed while over 20 people were injured after a pick-up van hit a truck. According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the victims were returning in the pick-up van after attending a family function. Reportedly, on their way to home, the van collided with a truck parked by the roadside.

The locals present at the scene immediately rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. Reportedly, out of total, four people’s condition is said to be critical. Further investigation into the matter is underway.