2,500 dishes to be cooked for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations!

Mumbai: As many as 2,500 dishes are to be cooked for the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, reports say. Reportedly, 65 chefs from Indore have been invited to cook special Indori dishes.

It is to be noted that Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in the coming month. While the preparations for this royal wedding are in full swing a grand preparation is also going on for the pre-wedding celebration that is to take place from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar of Gujarat. Reportedly, more than 1,000 guests have been invited to the grand event.

Reportedly, a total of 2,500 dishes will be served without repeat during the three day grand event. The cuisines will include a variety of foods starting from Parsi food to Thai, Mexican and Japanese. Besides, there will also be pan-Asian dishes during this celebration.

As per reports, only the breakfast will have 75 options while there will be more than 225 dishes for lunch. Again, 275 dishes will be there in dinner. That apart, 85 items will be kept ready for the midnight meals which will be available from 12 midnight to 4 am. The menu will also include a wide variety of vegan dishes.