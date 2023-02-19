Woman accidentally breaks sculpture worth around Rs 35 lakh at art fair

A woman attending Art Wynwood accidentally broke a little balloon dog porcelain sculpture, which has worth $42,000 (around Rs 35 lakhs). The Art Wynwood, which is a contemporary art fair, was held in downtown Miami. The art fair showcased the pricey little balloon dog porcelain sculpture by world-famous artist Jeff Koons Thursday night. The shiny, electric blue sculpture was on display at Bel-Air Fine Art’s booth during the fair’s VIP Preview event.

The video after the sculpture was shattered has surfaced on the internet. The video shows the broken pieces of the expensive sculpture and a crowd was gathered around it.

According to reports, the sculpture was broken by an older woman who allegedly tapped it to check whether it is made of real balloons. After the lady knocked it of the pedestal, the art work shattered into pieces with a loud sound, which attracted the attention of the other people.

Gamson, who shared the video of the aftermath of the incident, said that at last, the staff cleared the shattered pieces with a broom.

The lady reportedly did not have to face any action or fine as there was policy mentioning one have to buy it if they break it at the booth. Moreover, the artwork was covered by insurance, said Bénédicte Caluch, an art advisor with Bel-Air Fine Art.

It is noteworthy, Jeff Koons is an American artist and is known for his pop culture references and depictions of everyday objects. A massive, orange version of his “Balloon Dog” series sculpture was sold for $58.4 million in 2013. Another pricey artwork made by him is a Rabbit sculpture which looks like a balloon bunny wielding a carrot like a knife, and was sold for $91.1 million. It is one of the most expensive artworks sold by a living artist.

(Source: Miami Herald)