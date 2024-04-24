Chinese teen diagnosed with Love Brain, Know full details

Bejing: In a bizzare incident, a Chinese teenager has been diagnosed as suffering from love brain after she was found calling her boyfriend more than 100 times a day.

The 18-year-old girl identified as Xiaoyu, hailed from the Sichuan province in southwestern China, and her obsession towards her boyfriend severely impacted her mental health and made him feel distress, reported South China Morning Post.

As per reports, Du Na, a doctor at The Fourth People’s Hospital of Chengdu, said Xiaoyu’s unusual behaviour began in her first year of university when she and her boyfriend developed an intimate relationship.She became over dependent on him and demanded constant communication and updates about his whereabouts.

The situation became worse when Xiaoyu called her boyfriend over 100 times in a single day and he did not answer. She became so upset over this that she started smashing household objects, even threatened to harm herself. This prompted the boyfriend to call the police, who arrived just in time as she threatened to jump from the balcony.

Xiaoyu was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, referred to as “love brain”, which is not an official medical term. Du said the condition might coexist with other mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.