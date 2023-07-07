Watch: Women’s Pole dance in Delhi Metro goes viral, Internet reacts

Delhi Metro has been a constant source of entertainment despite DMRC’s repeatedly issued warnings. However, passengers seem unbothered by all the warnings and continue showcasing their musical talents. Now a new clip is going viral which shows two women performing a pole dance in the Delhi Metro.

In the viral video, two females can be seen sensually dancing with the metro pole within it to the song ‘Main To Beghar Hoon’ from the film Suhaag.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Hasna Zaroori Hai’ with the caption, “After porn, kissing, and fighting in Delhi Metro, the latest is Pole Dancing.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RpvKJ9jLny — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) July 6, 2023

As soon as the video was uploaded, it took no time to go viral with a huge number of likes and comments.

One user wrote, “Delhi Metro needs a serious check-up if true; it seems like a new location for reel makers.” Another user suggested that “@OfficailDMRC should charge extra as entertainment tax from passengers.”

DRMC addressed the video, saying, “We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro.” They added, “All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel across the network to detect such activity.”