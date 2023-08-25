WATCH: Women Passengers fight for seat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

The Delhi Metro, famous for its daily dose of excitement, has once again become the talk of the town. It’s the place where you can witness everything from dance performances to surprise concerts, and yes, even the occasional showdown. And guess what? Something similar has again been witnessed. Commuters recently witnessed a showdown of epic proportions, and the internet can’t stop buzzing about it. A video capturing two fiery women engaged in a heated argument has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shared on X shows a heated argument between women with loud and verbal exchanges. They can be seen exchanging blows and pulling each other’s hair amid an air of revenge. Onlookers tried to step in, but the women continued their heated exchange and showed no sign of cooling down.

The video, initially posted by @gharkekalesh, has triggered a wave of humorous responses from netizens. One user even playfully dubbed the Delhi Metro “the most happening place in the universe.”

Kalesh b/w Some group of girl and woman inside delhi metro over seat issues pic.twitter.com/jvVS5fq5EX — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 22, 2023

Internet users flooded the comments section with witty and sarcastic comments. It appears that the Delhi Metro is gaining quite the reputation as a hub for unexpected drama.

One user wrote, “Jinke ghar theatre hain vo metro se safar kyun karege.” Another wrote, “Delhi metro bigg boss se jyada entertain karta hai.”

A third user commented, “I Love Delhi Metro , planning to sell my car and travel in metro.”

This incident isn’t the first of its kind on the Delhi Metro. In a prior occurrence, two women were caught in a similar disagreement, this time over standing space. It seems that the fast-paced environment of the metro can sometimes lead to unexpected showdowns among its passengers.