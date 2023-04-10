Watch: Women dance to ‘Shin-Chan’ song at wedding function, leaves Internet cracked

Indian weddings are no less of a festival as the three-day extravaganza consists of several rituals and a fun time with friends and family. To make their big day memorable, people not only ensure a grand entrance or a romantic dance with their special someone but also push their friends and family members to convey an enjoyable performance. In a similar light of events, a group of women who were to perform at their best friend’s wedding made sure that the number is not only enjoyable but also the highlight of the show.

In the clip shared on Instagram by luxury.wedding.india, four women can be seen dancing at their bestfriend’s Sangeet ceremony. However, their choice of song and their dance choreography is what caught the attention of netizens. The group is seen hilariously dancing to a song from the popular cartoon series ‘Shin-Chan’.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by luxury wedding india 💑 (@luxury.wedding.india)

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 1 million views and tons of comments. Originally, the clip was shared on Instagram last year by user Rukmani Pandit Paul. “This was a mandatory song for us. I still can’t believe we did this on the stage, and my munchkin is married now,” she wrote in the caption of the post. The resurfaced video has, however, caught a lot of attention on social media.